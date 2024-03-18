I'm ready to lead an effective and spirited campaign – Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said he is ready to lead a vigorous campaign for the presidency as flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 2024 polls.



At a recent meeting with the party’s parliamentary candidates in constituencies where the opposition won seats in the last elections, Dr Bawumia urged the party members to work hard to clinch victory.



“We have a solid track record and a good campaign message, and I am well prepared to lead an effective and spirited campaign,” Dr. Bawumia told the candidates.



“I have observed first-hand the enthusiasm and readiness of the party’s parliamentary candidates, and I am confident that the party will win the 2024 general elections and also secure a clear parliamentary majority,” he added.



Accompanying Dr. Bawumia were the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, and the leadership of the 2024 National Campaign Team.