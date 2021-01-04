General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I'm ready to forgive Adeti if he calls to apologize for destroying me - Rockson Bukari

Rockson Bukari says he holds no grudges against Edward Adeti

Former Minister of State at the Presidency Rockson Bukari says he is willing to forgive Edward Adeti if the journalist calls to apologize to him.



According to him, he holds nothing against Edward Adeti even after his work caused him to resign from his positions at the Presidency.



“If he calls me today to say ‘daddy, I am sorry’, I will forgive him and bless him. I don’t hold anything against him,” he said.



Rockson Bukari made this known when he spoke to A1 Radio, a Bolgatanga-based Radio station in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Rockson Bukari was caught on a leaked tape attempting to bribe a journalist to suppress a story.



The leaked tape contained what was said to be a damning story against a Chinese mining company when he was serving as the Upper East Regional Minister.



On whether he was forced to resign his position, Rockson Bukari who said he’s a principled man indicated that he left in order for the President to have his peace of mind to work.



“I decided to resign to give His Excellency [President Akufo-Addo] the peace of mind to work. I did so on my own volition. Nobody forced me to resign. Nobody can force me to reign. I resigned on principle because I wanted to support my president.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.