General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

I'm praying for you - Jane Naana to WASSCE candidates

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is NDC's Running mate

NDC running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has extended her warm wishes to Senior School Students across the country who beginning the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) today.



“I am praying for all final year Senior High School students and wishing them the best of luck in their examinations,” she said in a Facebook post.



A total of 375, 737 candidates are sitting for the exams which will end on Friday.



313, 837 out of the total number are the first batch of the government’s Free SHS policy with the remaining 61, 900 being private school candidates.



In all, 60 subjects including four core and 56 elective subjects are to be written.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.