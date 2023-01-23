I'm poised to cause upset in NPP Presidential primaries despite underdog status - Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: Cliff Ekuful, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has assured that he is poised to spring a surprise in the upcoming presidential primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) despite being the underdog.



According to him, like David who was considered undeserving to be the king of Israel by Samuel when he was asked to crown a new king for Israel after Saul had been disowned by God, he would be ordained to rescue the people of Ghana.



"If you consider the list of persons who have lined up for the contest, indeed I am the underdog, but like the children of Jesse, when Samuel wanted to anoint a new king for Israel, he considered the stature of all the children, but David. However, God had his own plans and that was David," he emphasised.



Mr Agyapong disclosed this when he visited Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah at the Glorious Word Power Ministries International at South Odorkor in Accra on Sunday.



He said he was more than confident, the fortunes of the country would be turned around under his watch as a President, stressing that "No matter where the country finds itself or the difficulty we are in as a country, I will turn things around."



The Member of Parliament, however, called on the church and Ghanaians, in general, to remember him in prayers as the battle was not easy.



"What I require of you is your prayers and support. I tell you that with your support and prayers, we will change the fortunes of this country no matter what the difficulties or challenges we are going through now," he emphasised.



Touching on his crusade against false prophets in the country, it was intended to drum home the need for Christians to be weary of such prophets and pastors in the system.



He said even though some have referred to him as "anti-christ" for waging the crusade, he was not, stressing that "I believe in God and I also know there are genuine men of God in the system so my crusade was not to attack Christian Christiandom but the false prophets in the system.



Mr Agyapong said just as Elijah revealed the Baal Prophets and destroyed them so was his crusade intended to achieve.



On his part, the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Prophet Owusu Bempah expressed his gratitude for the visit and assured that he would continue to pray for Mr Agyapong to realise his heart desires.



He noted issues of spirituality could not be discounted in any human endeavour, stressing that "The spiritual realm dictates our physical being. It is important to seek the face of God in everything we do."



Quoting from 2nd Kings chapter 3:12-18, he said consulting God through his prophets was the right thing to do since the only means by which the physical could be conquered was through the spiritual realm.