I’m personally happy that our next Parliament is tight - Anyidoho

CEO of Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), Koku Anyidoho has said he is happy that Ghana will have a “tight parliament” next year.



He said this is good for democracy in Ghana and would make negotiations in the House great.



He was reacting to the outcome of the results for the parliamentary election.



To him, the polls revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot take the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for granted because it is still a formidable party.



“The NDC is a strong political party that the NPP can not take for granted. I am personally happy that we have a tight parliament. It is good for democracy. It will enhance negotiation.”





