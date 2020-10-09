General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m pained – Bawumia reacts to the murder of Ekow Quansah

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to the gruesome murder of the late Ekow Quansah Hayford who was the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency.



Expressing shock at the happening, he also noted that he was equally pained.



Taking to his social media page; Facebook, to comment on the untimely death of the MP, Dr Bawumia said “I am pained and stunned by news of the untimely death of Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman constituency.”



He intimated that the “perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book.”



Bawumia, further, extended his condolences to the family and constituents of the late Ekow Quansah.



Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh has dispatched specialised investigators from the homicide and anti-armed robbery units of the CID headquarters to the Central Region to support the Crime Scene Team to solve the alleged robbery incident and murder of Ekow Quansah Hayford.



The former Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Hayford was shot dead by armed robbers on Friday dawn while returning from a campaign tour on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region.



His body has since been deposited at the Saltpond Mortuary.



Read Bawumia's post below.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.