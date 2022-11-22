I'm not working for Alan Kyerematen - Dr Assibey Yeboah

Politics of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Former Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, has denied reports that he has supported the presidential bid of Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.



According to him, even though he has great respect for the trade minister, he is not working for him in his bid to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



“It is not true (that I’m working behind the scenes for Alan Kyerematen). It is not true. Mr Kyerematen is a fantastic gentleman. He is one of the top people when it comes to trade issues. And so, I don’t want to disrespect him.



“I would have achieved a lot in life when I get to where he has gotten to. He has worked at the Economic Commission for West Africa, as the director of trade; he has been an ambassador to the US. His CV is not something to belittle.



“He is not someone that I can disrespect but I am not working for him,” he said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, former New Patriotic Party parliamentary hopeful for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has said that there is no way Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections.



According to him, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, is going to win the party’s presidential primaries because he has the support of the grassroots of the party.



Adorye, who made these remarks in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, said that Dr Bawumia will take the 3rd position at best during the NPP’s primaries.



“… mark this down, Bawumia will come third in the general primaries. Trust me NPP members know what is good for the party. I have been telling people that there is a spirit in this part.



“Before the national executive election, all the ministers in the country, most of the MPs (Members of Parliament) and all regional chairmen said the incumbent general secretary was going to win. But in the end, it was what the grassroots of the party wanted that carried the day,” he said.



