General News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

I'm not violent like Muntaka - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has slammed the Chief Whip of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for stating that he (Mensah Bonsu) is not a consensus builder and has bad human relations.



Muntka Mubarak had described Kyei Mensah who failed to build consensus in the 7th Parliament and used their strength to push things through.



But the Suame MP says there is no Majority Leader who has reached out to the opposition than what he has done.



He said he has always provided platforms for the side of the NDC in Parliament to always share their views on the governance of the country.



Mr. Kyei Mensah said he is not like Muntaka Mubarak who is violent and uncouth.



NPP Caucus, Independent MP now Majority Group-Speaker



“I have never pounced the desk in parliament when addressing the Chamber. I have never traded blows with people in Parliament like what he did the last time in the House. Ghanaians know the difference between myself and Muntaka and so I wouldn’t want to talk much about that.”



He added he is the only Majority Leader who took the Minority Leaders to meet with the President on several occasions on some national issues.



He was speaking with Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



