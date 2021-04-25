I’m not temperamental, I just don’t condone stupidity – Dominic Ayine

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East Dr. Dominic Ayine has insisted that he’s not a difficult person.



According to him, people think he is difficult because he insists on the right thing to be done at all times.



Citing an instance in his constituency, the Lawyer said when he won the party’s primaries in 2012, the executives of the Constituency indicated that campaigns are run without budgets.



According to him, he did not see reason with them and therefore did not release funds hence halting their campaign activities for two weeks until the executives of the party saw reason to provide him with a campaign budget.



He said he believes in getting things done well and does not condone stupidity on the part of people.



Acknowledging that he is quick tempered he said his temperament lasts for a short while hence the reason why he does not have BP.



“I had heard stories about how party people controlled politicians and you had to jump anytime they said you should jump or you had t sit down anytime they said you should sit down. For me, If you tell me to jump, you have to give me a good reason why I should jump. I wasn’t going to do things their way, we had to accommodate each other. Politicians don’t speak their mind because when they speak their mind and they offend people they wouldn’t vote for them but I decided I was going to speak my mind and anyone who got offended and would not vote for me should keep their votes.”



He said deciding to speak his mind and being honest with his people has played a key role in his success as a politician.



