General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: 3 News

I’m not sure about Rawlings being founder of modern democracy in Ghana – Napo

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has expressed dissenting views on claims that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings is the Founder of modern-day democracy in Ghana.



He said in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom after filing past the body of the late former President on Tuesday, January 26 at the Accra International Conference Centre that he could be described as the beginner of the sustained democracy seen in the Fourth Republic.



When Komla asked him how young politicians should live their lives knowing that Rawlings is a man who many have described as the Founder of Ghana’s democracy, the Energy Minister-designate said: “I am not sure about the Founder of Ghana’s democracy but the beginner of the sustainable democracy that we have seen.”



He added “We should all think about writing our obituaries every day. Individually, as human beings, every morning, every month, every year, write your own obituary and see how you will reflect on yourself.”



Meanwhile, speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has said the late former President died at a time democracy was in crisis.



He said the democracy of not only Ghana but the entire world was going through a crisis at the time he died.



Mr Rawlings died in November 2020, at age 73 at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after suffering a short illness.



A state funeral ceremony is currently being held for him. The 4-day ceremony started Sunday, January 24, 2021.







Speaking at a public lecture on the legacies of the Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in Accra on Monday, January 25, Mr Bagbin said “Jerry entered at a time there was no democracy and he worked towards building what the Blue Book describes as true democracy.



“He exited at a time democracy is in crisis and that is a title of a book that I will recommend to all of you to read ‘Democracy in crisis’. It is not only in Ghana but the whole world. In fact, the supposed mother of democracy is also in crisis."



“So can we say that all he did, all he stood for has come to nothing? It depends on how we gathered here to carry on with the battle.”







The lecture was attended by Former President John Dramani Mahama, his vice presidential candidate in last year’s elections, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Director of Elections of the NDC Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority Sylvester Mensah and other stalwarts of the NDC.