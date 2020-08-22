General News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

'I’m not sure Mahama can recognize a healthy economy when he sees one' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has established that former president Mahama is so engulfed with corruption and incompetence to the extent he won’t recognize a well performing economy when he sees one.



Speaking at the 2020 manifesto launch of the governing NPP, he stated that every well-meaning Ghanaian can attest to the fact that former President Mahama had more than four years to boost the economy but could not live up to expectations.



“Ghanaians may have a short memory but not short enough to forget the economy under him was such a wreck. That teachers taught for three years and were paid for only three months. I doubt if he can recognize a well- established economy even if it slapped him in the face,” Nana Addo emphasized.



According to him, the country a few years ago elected ‘a semicircle’ of neglectful and incapable officials, whose only preoccupation is to sink the nation deeper and deeper into the mire to the detriment of the poor and the disadvantage Ghanaians.



He has for that matter urged citizens to re-elect the NPP who are willing to serve and not individuals with ‘artist impressions and green books.’



“When I asked for the mandate to govern. I was referring to a country where citizens will be accountable to its citizens with facts and figures and not with artist impressions and green books,” the president maintained.





