General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m not running from police – Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, the former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central has rebuffed suggestions that he is attempting to evade investigations.



According to him, the perception created by the police that he was running from investigations into some comments he made on live radio is erroneous.



Inusah Fuseini is under investigation for a statement he made asking John Dramani Mahama to run a ‘parallel’ government in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.



But the police accused him of trying to run away from investigations and went for a court summons.



On Monday, February 22, 2021, he appeared before the Kaneshie District Court in line with the summons.



Speaking to Citi FM after the appearance in court, Inusah Fuseini said that it is untrue that he wanted to evade investigations.



“I am a responsible citizen of this country…I have never run away from the police,” he remarked.



“On the 24th of December, my lawyers wrote to the CID and told them that I was engaged in parliamentary duties as I was on my way to my constituency… My lawyer told me that he delivered the letter to the Director of Operations of the CID personally.”



“We never heard from the CID until a court summons was pasted on the gate to my house. It is not true that I have been running from investigations,” he insisted.



Meanwhile, he has been ordered by the court to assist with the police investigations.



He however maintains that his comment has been taken out of context and he never meant those words.



He said he told the police that “That was an expression of my view, it was an advice and I knew that advice will not be taken because I am aware that at the time I was saying so, plans were far advance for the NDC to go to court to challenge the elections.”



