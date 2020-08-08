I’m not quitting active politics - Majority Leader clarifies

Politics of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has described as inaccurate reportage that he has announced his intention to quit active politics after the end of the 8th session of Parliament in January 6, 2025.



According to the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region, he has been misquoted in the reportage that he is quitting active politics, as he has no plan to end his career in active politics.



Setting the records straight on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Chairman of the Special Budget Committee of Parliament said that he is rather not contesting again as a Parliamentary Candidate for the people of Suame Constituency after he is successful in the 2020 general election.



“I didn’t say that I am quitting from active politics. I said that I will not contest as a Parliamentary candidate again for the New Patriotic Party at Suame Constituency (NPP) if God helps me through 2021 to 2024; I will not continue after the 2024,” he set the record straight.



He added that even though God may have a different plan for him other than his thought, it is sometimes important, he says, to bow out when the applause is loudest; suggesting that someone from the governing NPP will take over the Suame seat after he is done with the 8th Parliament under the 4th Republic.



". . I can testify from my 23 years as a Member of Parliament that it has been most gratifying and challenging but I have no regrets as it has given me the very opportunity to serve my country,” he said.



Speaking at a dialogue with the core leadership of the legislature in Parliament on last Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said “I rose to the occasion when I identified the opportunity for more work and by God’s grace, and dint of hard work, I made a career that may have come to an end at the end of the eighth Parliament."



“I have sworn to myself; and let me assure that I do not intend to outpace honorable Alban Sumani Bagbin, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament,” the Suame MP said at the dialogue which was organized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



The meeting allowed the leaders to deliberate on the prospects and challenges of nurturing career legislators and identify institutional and systemic factors fueling the high attrition rate depriving Parliament with requisite skills and competencies to execute its mandate.



He has held several leadership positions in Parliament. He was the secretary to the Minority Caucus during his first term in Parliament in 1997. Between 2001 and 2002, he became the Deputy Majority Whip.



In 2002, he became the Majority Chief Whip. From 2007 to 2009, he became the Deputy Majority Leader and Minister of State in-charge of Parliamentary Affairs. From 2009 to 2013, he became the Minority Leader and from 2013 to 2017, he was re-elected in the same position.



