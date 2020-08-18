Politics of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: 3 News

I’m not perturbed by NDC propaganda – Gender Minister

Cynthia Morrison, minister for gender, children and social protection

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Cynthia Mamle Morrison has said she would not allow the propaganda by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to distract her from the good work she is doing in serving Ghana.



The Agona West Member of Parliament says she is determined and focused on delivering her mandate and would continue doing a good job to serve the people of Ghana without fear and daunt.



She was speaking on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Tuesday, August 18 and reiterated her commitment to work tirelessly regardless of the criticism from the opposition.



During the lockdown period in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi, the Gender Minister came under severe censure due to government initiative in distributing raw and cooked meals to the less privileged.



The Minority in Parliament accused Madam Cynthia Morrison of distributing the food on a partisan basis and called for a probe especially with respect to the amount the government is said to have spent on the project.



Madam Morrison refuted the claims, describing them as mere propaganda which would not distract or stop her from delivering their mandate.



“I am not perturbed by these claims so far as I know I am doing the right thing,” she said.



“You saw the food and everything was in order so I don’t mind if people would do propaganda out of it.



“I am happy people we fed during the lockdown period and the people who benefited always come to me and sometimes knock at my car whenever they see me passing by asking when the government would come supporting them again.”



She revealed the only time she was worried was when people were complaining that the food wasn’t enough and not the fact that people were doing politics with her work.



The sector minister reiterated she would have wished the government had the resources to set up hot kitchens in town to feed the less privileged as other developing countries are doing to support the needy.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 15th address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of Covid-19, directed the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to provide free hot meals to final year Junior High School (JHS) students ahead of their exams.



Commenting on the directives, the Gender Minister said President Akufo-Addo ordered her ministry to provide free hot meals to the final year JHS students from August 24 to September 18, stressing the ministry would not go beyond the date unless there is a new directive from the president.



She revealed the ministry is working together with school heads, especially the private schools so that their input would be factored or considered in ensuring a smooth run of the programme.

