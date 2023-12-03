'I’m not leaving NPP, I would stay and make the changes' – Ken Agyapong

Politics of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has refuted assertions that he is set to leave the party before the end of 2023.



Speaking at the USA edition of ‘Showdown Thanksgiving Party’ in Minnesota, on December 2, 2023, Ken Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, assured his supporters that he is not going to leave the NPP.



He added that he would stay in the NPP and take steps to make it a better party.



“I’m still an NPP [member]. We will continue to fight. We are not going to give up. I will sit in there and make the changes. I will be in there and make the changes. So, you should be rest assured.



“… there are speculations that on December 4, Kennedy Agyapong is going to make a press conference. I will be here (Minnesota, USA) on December 4, so this kind of speculations I’m not in for that. NPP people should be rest assured that Kennedy Agyapong is still an NPP,” he said.



He added, “I will continue to be NPP but Ghana first. If you are NPP and you make a mistake I will tell you”.



The MP also urged his supporters not to be discouraged by the fact that he did not win the NPP presidential primaries.



He indicated that he has learnt his lessons and will come back stronger.



“You shouldn’t give up because you were supporting Kennedy Agyapong and he lost, no! Maybe this is a preparation. I probably trusted people too much so now I’m learning.



“I thought I was perfect but with this election, I know I’m not so I’m learning a lot. Nobody should be worried about whatever happened,” he said.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates vote to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.



