I’m not entitled to military attaché but the Chief Justice who follows me is – Bagbin fires govt

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has berated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for taking away his military protection.



Speaking to the media at Parliament on Friday (October 28), Bagbin said that the same Akufo-Addo government which gave him military protection when he was Deputy Speaker said he is not entitled to it when he became Speaker of the House.



He indicated that he has been managing his security on his own since the government took away his military protection.



“I now have been elected as Speaker, which is a higher position, and the same President says I am not entitled to military attaché but the others are entitled.



“If you go to his Excellency’s office, you may count getting to about 200 military and the Vice President definitely has access to some.



“I, following (the vice president), I am not entitled but the Chief Justice who is after me has four military, ministers have their own and each Supreme Court judge has two military and as for the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, that is a battalion.



“My friend, the Minister of National Security is entitled to military and my brothers in Interior and Defence ministries both have and the Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice have (their) own. The same with the Minister of Finance but the Speaker is not entitled and this is Ghana’s unique democracy,”



Watch the Speaker’s remarks below:







Watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below:















IB/KPE