I’m not disappointed I wasn’t given a ministerial position - Yaw Adomako Baafi

Source: Ghana Guardian

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently released his list of Deputy Ministers to serve in his second term.



The nominees are awaiting vetting and approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Prior to this, a different list came out which included the name of the former Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi.



According to that list, he was going to be nominated as the Deputy Minister-designate for Information.



However, the final list which has been sent to Parliament mentioned Fatimatu Abubakar as the Deputy Minister-designate for Information.



Speaking to this in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Adomako Baafi reacted to the fact that his name was not included.