I’m not arrogant; I’m open hearted and affable – Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Politics of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: kasapafmomline.com

The immediate-past Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has vehemently rejected the arrogant tag on him.



The former Cabinet Minister has been variously accused by some political actors as very arrogant and condescending in his political engagements.



The Minority side on the Appointments Committee of Parliament in 2021 during the vetting of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto then Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture assigned reasons for their inability to pass him including what they said was his arrogant nature.



“The Minister-designate was particularly discourteous, downright condescending and offensively arrogant in his appearance at the committee which is not the kind of attitude expected of public servants,” point 4 of the caucus' reasons stated.



However, perhaps responding to such a tag personally at the beginning of his lecture on the Topic: The Future Of The Economy Of Ghana -Transforming Agriculture For The Prosperity Of All, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Monday, March 13, 2023, The former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso stated categorically that those who know him well will attest that he’s not the least arrogant.



“For those who know me well, I am known to be “confident” “very passionate” and to have “strong” views on many subjects. Frequently, I have often been perceived as being too serious and arrogant but that is far from the reality. In fact, I am a very friendly, open hearted and an affable person.”



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto was excited about the support he’s had since he announced his decision to contest the flagbearer position of the NPP.



“As I stand before you here today to share my vision for the future, I am moved by the immense support that I have received so far ever since I announced my intention to contest the flagbearer race. I never knew there were so many who have quietly followed my progress in politics over the years and continue to believe in me.”



He added that he has the passion for service and to serve his motherland Ghana, with all that is within him even if it cost him an arm and a leg.