‘I’m not anti-Christ, whoever doesn’t believe in God is a fool’ – Ken Agyapong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, joined Apostle Francis Amoako Attah and the congregation at Parliament Chapel International (PCI) on Friday, December 30, 2022, for the church’s weekly prayer session dubbed “Mpaebo Kasie.”



The Parliamentarian who was part of the service took time to address the congregation and expressed great confidence, hope and courage in the word of God.



Given his previous crusade of clergymen he accused of being fake, the lawmaker and New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful took the opportunity to shoot down the notion that he is anti-Christ – against the doctrine of Jesus Christ.



He touted his background as a student of religion reiterating that he had at a point learnt theology and was well versed in the scriptures.



“You are surprised that I am quoting the Bible. A lot of pastors said I am anti-Christ. I am not anti-Christ; I believe in God. I believe that anybody who does not believe in God is a fool. For me to sleep and wake up alone tells me God exists,” he said.



He, however, emphasised his abhorrence for fake pastors who always try to put fear in people just to extort money from them.



“I believe they are fake…Even the Bible made us aware that in the end there will be false prophets who will come in my name saying I am God, and when you are not careful to see the right pastors and continue to move from one pastor to another, your problems will not be solved.”



Kennedy Agyapong urged Ghanaians to work hard and build Ghana together.







