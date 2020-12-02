General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Class FM

'I'm not a daydreamer but a visionary builder and I'll deliver' – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said he will deliver if given a second chance at the presidency, since, according to him, he has done it before.



Answering a question from a lady on social media on his HardTalk series about whether or not his promises were mere dreams, the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: “No, I’m definitely not a daydreamer”, adding: “I’m a builder with a vision for Ghana and I have the best possible team to help me deliver my mission – the NDC”.



According to Mr Mahama, who served as Vice-President to President John Evans Atta Mills from 2013 to mid-2016 and served the remainder of Prof Mills’ first term after his (Mills’) death in office until his re-election in 2016, said: “The available data is incontrovertible”, pointing out that: “From 2009 to 2016, Ghana witnessed its greatest economy and social boom in its entire history”.



“During those eight years, the NDC, indeed, transformed Ghana and changed Ghanaian lives for the better but there was a lot more we could have done.



“We moved upward from a low-income country to a lower-middle-income country and even if we had two difficult years, the GDP grew from $28.5 billion in 2008 to $55 billion in 2016.



“We almost doubled Ghana’s GDP in just eight years. In 2008, only 60 percent of Ghanaians had access to electricity, in 2016, we reached almost 80 percent access and so on.



“You don’t have to take my word on this, the data is there for everyone to see.



“So, yes, I can deliver and the NDC can deliver because we’ve done it before. We did it before and we can surely do it again”, Mr Mahama said.









