I'm nobody, even the founder was maltreated - Allotey Jacobs fires back at NDC

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has hurled javelin at the leadership of the party following their press statement that they have dismissed him from the party.



About two weeks ago, Allotey Jacobs announced to Ghanaians that he has dismissed himself from the party, although not officially informing the party national executives.



“I no longer belong to the NDC . . . I know I have been suspended but I've dismissed myself. I’m not going to join the NPP; I will never be an NPP member but I'm no longer with the NDC...", he said.



Allotey's self-dismisssal came with mixed feelings since he was already suspended by the party for what the party termed as "anti-party conduct".



NDC Sacks Allotey



On Tuesday, March 24, 2021, the National Democratic Congress, in a press statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia stated that it has sacked Allotey Jacobs from the party.



“At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March 2021, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case or misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr. Allotey Jacobs pursuant to articles 48(I) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.”



“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party. The Functional Executive Committee acting in compliance of Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party.”



“You are therefore by the decision of FEC, expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter no more recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such," the statement read.



The party also directed him to return any party property in his possession.



“You are by this letter and pursuant to Article 48(10) directed to return any party properties that may be in your custody and shall forfeit any money, dues or subscription fees made to the Party.”



NDC Mafias Exposing Themselves



Responding to the party's statement, Allotey Jacobs described the leaders as 'gangalees' and further added that their decision smacks of mischief.



"This is to expose themselves as 'ganglees'. They're exposing themselves. It's just to play a mischief. Because I announced on your noble platform that I have dismissed myself or sacked myself from the NDC, it was all over, newspapers, radio stations; a whole lot of interviews. That was two weeks ago; then, in their release, to the press or the media houses, they say they met on the 17th of March . . . so when they took a decision, made a recommendation to sack Allotey Jacob, it has taken them almost one week (to make it public)? You see there's mischief somewhere. It is all to stem the tide that is building up in the NDC. It is to stem the tide to assure their fanatic supporters around them that we have power," he fumed.





