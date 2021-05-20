‘I’m no criminal’ – Opare-Addo parries National Security boss’ ‘lies’

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator Kwaku Ayesu Opare-Addo has described as lies, claims by acting National Security Coordinator Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd) that he has a criminal record, thus, his recent forceful removal from office.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) said in a statement issued on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 that: “Ordinarily, I would not have responded to such accusations but I find the comments by Major-General Adu Amanfo distastefully unprofessional and a direct attack on my unblemished professional career spanning over three decades in the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Police Service.”



DCOP Opare-Addo said the allegations of criminality made against him by the retired army officer are “completely false and a figment of his imagination.”



“I have always exhibited high professional standards in my work and my record in the various capacities is there for all to see”, DCOP Opare-Addo insisted.



He said: “With over two decades of service as a senior police officer in the Ghana Police Service, there was not a single allegation against my hard-earned reputation, and for this reason, I find the comments made by the Acting National Security Coordinator as a misrepresentation of facts and unfortunate cultivated lies by an officer of the ilk of a retired Major-General”.



He listed his professional achievements as follow:



1. I joined the Ghana Police Service through their officer’s cadet programme in 1989 and passed out in 1990 as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and was assigned as the Secretary to the then Inspector General of Police, J.Y.A. Kwofie. I served in this capacity for almost seven years and the longest-serving secretary to the longest-serving IGP in Ghana.



2. Deputy Commandant/Directing staff of Ghana Police College



3. Head of Interpol, Deportation and Extradition Unit, CID Headquarters



4. Divisional Police Commander-Mampong, Ashanti Region



5. Deputy Regional Police Commander, Ashanti Region



6. Regional Police Commander, Brong Ahafo Region



7. Regional Police Commander, Greater Accra Region



8. Regional Police Commander, Ashanti Region



9. Director General, Legal Directorate at the National Police Headquarters



10. Director-General, Technical, National Police Headquarters



11. Barrister- at- Law for twenty-one years



He said apart from his regular work:



1. I am a Special Consultant and designer of the Security Sector Reform Participants’ Manual on Reform, Restructuring and Rebuilding of Police Institutions, an 86-page manual with an accompanying 24-page Facilitators Notes at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra.



2. I have facilitated several training programs for the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre,



3. Facilitated the Security Sector Reform (SSR) Police Course in Lilongwe, the Republic of Malawi.



4. Also, I facilitated the Security Sector Reform (SSR) Police course in Banjul, The Gambia.



5. I was Civilian Police Adviser and Ghanaian Police Contingent Commander for UNMIL: LIBERIA, CP 15.



6. I also developed teaching manuals for the Liberian Police College:



§ The constitution of Liberia; Summary and comments



§ Rules of Evidence



§ International Criminal Investigation Standards



§ Legal Aspects of Criminal Investigations