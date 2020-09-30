General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Class FM

'I’m lucky beautiful Rebecca understands my busy schedule' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he considers himself ‘lucky’ for marrying a woman who understands his busy schedules.



According to Nana Akufo-Addo, his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is understanding and accommodates his long stay away from home.



“I can stay away from home for a whole week and when I happen to be home too, I leave early for work and return late, sometimes between 10pm and 11pm. Some woman will not understand but I’m lucky my wife does.



“I’m very fortified and I don’t have too much worries about what’s happening in my house. She is also a very busy woman. So I’m saying when you get an understanding woman like that it helps,” Nana Akufo-Addo said on Kessben FM in the Ashanti region.



The President is in the Ashanti region on a three-day tour.



At a courtesy call on the Asantehene on Monday, 28 September 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo noted that development, under his tenure of office, has been distributed equitably to all parts of the country.



In the Ashanti Region, for example, the President indicated that a total of 1,824 projects are being undertaken, out of which 774 have been completed and 1,050 are still ongoing.



He told the Asantehene that there are 604 projects in the education sector, 92 in health, 151 road projects, 606 in the water and sanitation sector, 1 in aviation and 1 in the ports sector.



The Boankra inland Port Project, which has been on the drawing board for several decades, according to President Akufo-Addo, is set to receive parliamentary approval in November, with the $330 million funding needed for its construction already secured by Government.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.