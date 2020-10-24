Politics of Saturday, 24 October 2020

I’m looking beyond a Deputy Ministerial position in Mahama’s govt – Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has said that with his knowledge and experience in politics, he qualifies to be given a position in the cabinet.



The lawmaker made this known when he was speaking on Zuarungu-based Word FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“I am looking beyond the deputy ministerial position. I am Cabinet Minister material. But if I am appointed as a Deputy Minister, it will not be out of place,” he retorted when a caller labeled him as the incoming Deputy Finance Minister.



Isaac Adongo since joining Parliament been speaking on issues relating to Finance and the economy for the National Democratic Congress.



His criticism of the Vice President who has been touted by many as an economic messiah has earned Adongo praise from Ghanaians.

