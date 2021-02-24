General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

I'm inspired by the outpouring love, kindness that have reached me from Ghana - Ignatius Annor

Joirnalist Ignatius Annor says he is gay

Ghanaian journalist, Ignatius Annor who came out on Monday as a homosexual after years of denial has expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for the love shown him after opening up.



The journalist who is currently with Euro News took his Instagram page noted that to February 22, 2021 will remain a celebratory day for him every year that God gifted him with life.



“On February 22, 2021, I came out openly as a black gay Television journalist. I have noted the date in my journal and it will be a celebratory day every year that God gifts me with life. Mostly, I am inspired by the outpouring of love, kindness and support that have reached me from Ghana, and around the world. It reminds of the religion I live by that ''everything you put out will always return to you''. Newton called it the third law of motion. It's love on steriod. I have heard stories of my people still in the closet, they have shared their pain and fears in a deeply religious country still bent on dehumanizing Africa's sexual minority groups. It is not new to me. I know it, because it was a lived experience from Ghana and to the Congo where I worked for almost three years. It is also not lost on me, that others chose to spread hate and attack my personality. Those don't bother me at all, because they do not know me.” He posted.



He added that he hoped hope is that the LGBTQI+ community will be accepted and treated with kindness soon.



“My hope and prayer is that there will come a time where the LGBTQI+ community everywhere is treated with nothing less than respect, kindness and basic human dignity. It lies within each of us to continue to be the light and shine the path for the oppressed minorities within our families, communities, nations and the world at large. As I pen down my thank you note, I am reminded of those who came before us. People who looked like me or were just as gay as I was, I am and always will be. Of their sacrifices and fight for a just and equal society. I am still hopeful for a brighter tomorrow. To my Queer community, just know that I see you, I stand with you and I am you. Here is what I know for sure, Love always win. Thank you!” He added.





Ignatius Annor, in an interview revealed that he denied being gay because of the fear of losing his journalism career.Admitting that the issue of homosexuality is very controversial, Annor said, some people who have seen him through the lens of being a homosexual and his subsequent denial may see his admission as contradictory.He explained on PM Express on Joy News that, “in the past, I had denied the fact that I was gay. I did that because of the fear of losing my career.“At the time, I practiced Broadcast Journalism in Ghana for a number of years and being on TV and being ousted brought a lot of pain to my life."Annor admitted that throughout his denial, he let down his community just because he did not have the courage to own up to the truth and live it and he, therefore, apologised for it.