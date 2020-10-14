Politics of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

I'm in full support of the provision of security protection for MPs - Kweku Baako

play videoManaging Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Malik Kweku Baako

Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has backed parliamentarians’ need of bodyguards for protection.



According to him, he was shocked at the negative reactions by some security experts and Ghanaians after MPs requested for it following the killing of Mfantseman MP, Ekow Hayford Quansah, on Friday, October 9, 2020.



Speaking on the issue on Peace FM’s Krokrokoo, Kweku Baako said: “Look, I am in full support of the provision of security protection for members of parliament”.



“I don’t understand why people will make the suggestion look like it’s unnecessary and mutually exclusive. It’s not.”



He continued that the idea of parliamentarians not involved in security issues should be squashed immediately.



“The question is, are we doing things to improve the national security situation or not? Is parliament part of that process or not?...they should go and check the parliamentary proceedings; the laws and other agreements that parliament is passing to reequip the police and the national security services. So, the idea that parliament is not dealing with national security issues or helping to improve it is actually a fallacy. Sometimes it’s a product of lazy minds because they are not prepared to research.”



Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, on Tuesday, announced that all Members of Parliament are going to be provided with personal bodyguards with immediate effect.



The Interior Minister explained that the bodyguards for MPs are going to work with them only during the day time until they get to their residences while arrangements are underway to provide them with 24-hour security in their residences.



The Minister announced this while briefing the Parliamentary press corps on measures put in place to protect MPs.





