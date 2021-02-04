Regional News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: GNA

I’m humbled by President’s confidence in me – Dr Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa is the minister-designate for the Volta region

Dr Archibald Y. Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister-designate, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him to activate a re-nomination.



"With a heart of unqualified gratitude, I wish to thank His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, for this gesture,” he said.



“I’m humbled by the re-nomination and more importantly, by the display of confidence in me."



Dr Letsa, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said when approved by the Vetting Committee he would swing into action to pursue the government’s development agenda for the area to the best of his ability.



"I shall continue to operate an open-door policy in the running of my office, where I shall be readily available to all the people of the Region."



He stated unequivocally to build bridges when given the nod.



"I shall continue to build bridges and not walls while pursuing the development of the Region,” Dr Letsa said.



“It is not lost on me that we need to work together as people of this Region in ensuring its development as envisaged by the President and all of us."



He assured investors of his preparedness to partner them to change the narrative, tapping into the huge untapped resources of the area for rapid development.



He promised to provide leadership that would inure to job creation and enabling environment for enhanced socio-economic activities.



The Volta Regional Minister-designate called for support from all and sundry, especially traditional authorities and business entities, to achieve a common goal.