General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: 3 News

I’m happy with response to my coronavirus exposé – Anas

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, undercover journalist

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has said he is satisfied with the response to his latest COVID-19 documentary titled ‘Cashing in on COVID; exploiting the global pandemic and profiting from the sale of PPE’, which captured two staff of the Ridge Hospital, Thomas Osei, Medicine Counter Assistant and Divine Kumordzi of the Sewing Unit of the Hospital allegedly selling COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).



There were mixed reactions among a cross section of Ghanaians, with critics saying the documentary did not meet their expectation.



However, Anas said his team members are satisfied with the reactions received so far.



“If between yesterday and today, I am getting a million views on the film [on social media], then it should tell us how the public is receiving it.



“I am very happy about it and I think the numbers are even going to grow bigger. I can clearly see the panic in the management of the Ridge Hospital when on Sunday when we had not even released the documentary, they quickly issued a statement.



“That is what we want, we want to have the impact. We don’t have to leave our state institutions to think that nobody is watching,” he told Accra based Citi FM.



He added, “even in the Ridge Hospital statement, they mentioned one Thomas Osei. But for Divine, they mentioned clearly that the PPE is state-owned. It is very clear from the film so the fact that they suspended them alone should tell us something.



“The personalities involved in the scandal admit he bought it from an institution and the institution is very clear that it is Ridge Hospital, that said the PPE should be sent to them.



“So we have done our best to put everything out there. So the film is there for everybody to see who is saying what”, he noted. .





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.