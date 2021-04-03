I’m happy Volta MPs are not daunted by Ablakwa’s resignation - Koku

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI) and former deputy general secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says he is glad that the Volta Caucus of the Minority is not daunted by the resignation of Okudzeto Ablakwa from Parliament's Appointments Committee.



The outspoken politician has been tweeting since Mr. Ablakwa announced his resignation.



He questioned what the party would be doping to him since he claims his decision was personal and based on principle.



”So, a single person in Parliament brazenly spits in the face of his Party’s decision – saying, he has ‘Principles”: Since the Party has expelled people who committed no such crimes; we wait to see the decision of the Party as regards the current issue.”



Another tweet of his questioned if the MP informed his constituents for taking such a decision.



‘Facts have it that the MP for North Tongu was made a member of the current Appointments Committee to represent Volta & Oti Regions. Based on “principle”, did he consult his constituency and the Volta/Oti Caucus before resigning? Principles? Hmmm!!”



In his latest tweet, Mr. Anyidoho says he is glad that the resignation has not daunted the Volta Caucus.



He is happy the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor, has expressed interest in replacing his colleague MP.



”As a bona-fide son of Volta Region, I’m glad that the MPs from my Region are not daunted by the resignation of a colleague from the Appointments Committee. In fact, I am happy the South Dayi MP has declared his readiness to take over and fly the flag of the Region.”