I’m happy 2024 is going to be a Northern affair – Yammin

Politics of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The 2024 general elections will be devoid of some of the vitriolic and hateful campaign speeches the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has always used on sections of Ghanaians especially, northerners, this is the assertion of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organizer Dr. Joseph Yammin.



He notes that since the election is going to be a northern affair as both the candidate of the NDC and that of the NPP are from the north, envisaging there will be some decorous campaigning this time round.



Making his own analysis on a Kumasi-based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister noted that the time of vilification of persons with northern extraction as not being Ghanaians perhaps is now over.



“For the first time, the NPP is not going to chase northerners away from registering saying they are not Ghanaians. For the first time we are not going to hear a northerner is not a Ghanaians, a Fulani is not a Ghanaian because the flagbearer of the NPP has a wife who is a Fulani. If Bawumia’s wife can register, then every Fulani in Ghana can register”, he argued.



“For sure, the NPP behind the security and their thugs will not ensure that northern do not participate in the elections because their flagbearer is also a northerner.



"For the first time, we will not hear what is at the flagstaff house for Mahama staging a comeback because Dr. Bawumia is also staging a comeback to the same place because he has been a Vice President for eight years.



"What again does he need after supervising a collapsed economy and wanting to be at the Flagstaff House? We will not be hearing these things again” he claimed.



The National Organizer of the NDC noted that the 2024 elections for his party is simply to play back all the promises of Dr. Bawumia to him and Ghanaians.



“We will be asking where the Cape Coast stadium is. We will be asking where is the 1 million per constituency, we will be asking how much was spent on one village one dam, we will be looking at when the fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you”, he hinted.