I’m grateful for renewing my mandate - Dr. Apaak to constituents

MP for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has extended his gratitude to residents in the constituency for renewing his mandate.



In a statement, the legislator said he was grateful for the overwhelming support he has received.



“To my beloved constituents, I asked you for a second chance to represent you and you overwhelmingly endorsed me. I’m most grateful and promise to do my very best as your representative in the 8th parliament.”



He also asked them to remain calm as the party was working to ensure that the true will of the people in the presidential election is announced.



“Let us be calm even as we are resolute in our mission to ensure that the true mandate of the people of Ghana is restored. As a party, we the NDC believe that John Dramani Mahama and the NDC won both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections. As such, we are pursuing the needed actions to ensure that the will of the people stands.”



HON. DR APAAK SAYS THANK YOU, BUILSA SOUTH



It is with great humility that I write to thank the people of Builsa South for seeing me as still worthy to represent them. Glory be to Almighty God for seeing us through and for his mercies.



Many played various roles to ensure my victory, however, special thanks go to my constituency executives, the constituency campaign team, zonal campaign teams and other youth groups such as the Apaak Ladies.



The rescue mission continues unabated. Until the last vote is counted, we shall not rest on our oars.



Thank you for retaining me as your member of Parliament. I pledge to represent all the people of Builsa South as I’ve always done. God bless us all.

