‘I’m going to court, NDC youth organizer election is not over' – Brogya Genfi

Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, losing candidate in the recently held National Youth Organizer election, has hinted that he will seek legal redress over the outcome of the vote.



Genfi, lost to incumbent George Opare Addo by a 25-vote margin and has since refused to concede defeat citing irregularities.



In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM (December 14) he declared that the election in his opinion was not over and that he will pursue the matter to ensure that systems are put in place to make elections free and fair.



“What I can say without doubt is that the NDC’s National Youth elections is not over for me. I am somebody who goes for elections and accepts outcomes but not when there are clear manipulations.



“I will not let that pass, at least for posterity. And for future elections of the party, this thing must not be let go. Otherwise, if care is not taken, incumbents will play these tactics and use it to continue to be in office.”



He cited the instance of the Eastern Regional election that was recently annulled by the courts after a petition was filed by some aggrieved members.



“I will seek legal redress, I am now looking for lawyers,” he told host of Asempa’s Ekosii Sen programme.



Opare Addo who was on the same show 24 hours prior had defended his victory and called Genfi a sour loser. He had also called on him to go to court with his grievances.



Round II: Pablo beats Genfi to lead NDC youth



First was in 2018 and then in 2022, two consecutive electoral faceoffs and George Opare Addo has come tops against Brogya Genfi in the race for the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



With a first-past-the-post rule determining the winner, Opare Addo’s 533 votes against the 508 Genfi got meant that the difference between both men was 25 votes.



Genfi came into the race with two big endorsements, that of the NDC’s National Communications Director and Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sammy Gyamfi and Sam Nartey George respectively.



