General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

I’m going blind I need help – 40-year-old singer sexually abused by prophet appeals

Singer Adwoa is now partially blind

A 40-year-old gospel singer in Koforidua, who is losing her sight is appealing for help. Adwoa is now partially blind as her condition continues to worsen.



The cause of the predicament of the once vibrant gospel singer is not known.



But Adwoa alleges, she suddenly became partially blind after a self-styled prophet in Koforidua allegedly had sexual intercourse with her and used her vagina discharge for rituals.



According to Adwoa, Prophet Charles Kofi Adu, Founder of Light Ministry Church located at Aya-Junction in Koforidua asked her to support his ministry as a lead singer this year.



She said, the prophet later proposed marriage to her and subsequently had sexual intercourse with her on three separate occasions.



“After every sexual intercourse, he claims I had bad vagina odour so I should wash my vagina into a bucket at the bathroom I was confused why the Prophet kept telling me that I should wash my vagina into the bucket but he told me there was no cause for alarm just that he wanted me to smell fresh. Later, he sent me to his spiritual father at Old Estate a suburb of Koforidua, and the spiritual father after some incantation said, marriage between us wouldn’t work so I should walk away from the relationship”.



Adwoa continued that “a few days later, I became ill and started experiencing painful bulging eyes and went partially blind subsequently,” She told Kasapa News.



Adwoa’s mother sent her to the Eastern Regional Hospital but was referred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



She has however not been able to go to Korle-Bu for diagnosis and treatment of her illness due to financial difficulties.



The prophet has however abandoned her to her fate.



Prophet Charles Kofi Adu who is also a staff of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice(CHRAJ) in Koforidua told Kasapa News that, even though he knows the victim as a singer in his church who also used to undertake house chores for him and sometimes sleepover in his house, he has never had sexual intercourse with her.



Prophet Kofi Adu admitted taken the victim to his spiritual father at Old Estate in Koforidua but said was not for any spiritual purpose.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.