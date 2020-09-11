Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

I’m fulfilling my promises – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says his administration is on the path of fulfilling many of the promises made to the Ghanaian electorate, in the run up to the 2016 elections.



President Akufo-Addo made this known on Friday, 11th May, 2020, when he visited Kingdom FM (Sunyani) as part of his 5-day tour in the Bono Region.



According to Akufo-Addo, many of the pledges he made to Ghanaians, prior to the December 2016 elections, were described by his political opponents as lies and impossibilities.



‘’I am fulfilling these promises one after the other. Before the end of my tenure in office, I would have fulfilled all of the promises I made to you. Because now Free SHS,IDIF and all other social interventions are here to help Ghanaians and Ghanaians know that am fulfilling my promises,’’ President Nana Akufo-Addo exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Sunyani-based Kingdom FM 99.3.



The President was confident that with the fulfilment of his promises, “Ghanaians will know that I am an honest person who did not deceive them in order to win their votes in 2016.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.