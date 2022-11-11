I'm fasting and praying that IMF doesn't give Ghana a penny - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

The founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and Life Assembly Worship Centre in Accra, Christian Kwabena Andrews, has said that he is seriously praying and fasting against Ghana getting an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.



According to him, he is praying for Ghana not to get a deal with the IMF because the money they will give the country will not in any way help alleviate the hardships Ghanaians are going through.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwabena Andrews, widely known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, added that should Ghana get the bailout from the fund, the money will only be used to support the extravagant lifestyle of the government.



“The IMF bailout will amount to nothing… I want everybody to know that I am praying and fasting that God will stop the IMF from giving us a bailout. Let’s see whether we will all die if the bailout is not given to us.



“I am praying very hard that we don’t get the IMF funds. I want them to tell us that we don’t qualify and that they will not give us the bailout.



“Is it the IMF that is supposed to come and grow food for us? We have farmlands that we can cultivate to feed ourselves. We have the youth who are willing to work. What they (the government) want is money that they will use for their extravagant lifestyle – hiring private jets, wearing big coats in plans and so on. And so, as for me, I am seriously praying that we don’t get this money,” he said in Twi.



Also, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said that churches that have called for three days of fasting and prayers to get the country out of the current challenges, including the Church of Pentecost, are not serious.



“The Pentecost elders don’t know what they are doing. Are they praying that the country goes into more debt? Is it not in the bible that righteous people should not be beggars, so are they saying that we are now unrighteous and we should be going around begging for money?... they are not serious,” he added.



