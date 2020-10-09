General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

I’m expecting the undisputed kings of NSMQ at Jubilee House – Akufo-Addo to PRESEC

A photo of the winners of 2020 NSMQ

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is looking forward to having the winners of this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz at the Jubilee House.



While congratulating the team on Facebook for their hard work, he labelled the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) winners as undisputed kings of the competition.



He indicated that PRESEC boys deserved the first position in the contest.



“Congratulations to the PRESEC for emerging victors in the #NSMGQ2020. Winning #6 makes them the undisputed kings of the competition. Thoroughly well-deserved, and I look forward to welcoming them to the Jubilee House.”



This year’s grand finale was keenly contested by Adisadel College from the Central Region, Presbyterian Boys from the Greater Accra Region, and the Ashanti Region's Opoku Ware School.



At the end of the final round, PRESEC Legon had 36 points, with Adisadel College placing second with 31 points and Opoku Ware placed with 21 points, making them the third.



