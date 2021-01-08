General News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I’m done with parliament for good; I’m content with SOE job – Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, former Minister of Information

Former Minister of Information under the John Agyekum Kufuor Administration Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has stated categorically that he does not intend to go back to parliament as a lawmaker.



He disclosed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he has served his term as a parliamentarian and would now focus on other areas instead of parliament.



Put on a spot while being interviewed on GTV when people should expect him in parliament he quickly responded “as for parliamentary work I have finished. I congratulate my MP Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford who won decisively in Mfantseman. Congratulations Ophelia…. we will help her to succeed and succeed very well. Find work for the youth for the area but for me going forward is serving the people. I served as an MP and a Minister…right now I am looking at serving the State-Owned Enterprises because that is equally an important job. Once you serve the person the position is not important to me.”



Mr. Asamoah Boateng was a member of the 4th parliament of the 4th republic of Ghana. He participated in the 2004 general elections as a representative of Mfantseman Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was elected as the Member of Parliament with a total of 28,081 votes out 49,618 total valid votes cast that year.



The parliamentary term of the former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development ended in the 2008 general elections after losing his seat to Aquinas Tawiah Quansah of the National Democratic Congress.



After the NPP’s victory in 2017, he was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the executive chairman of the State Enterprise Committee and later Director-General of the state interest And Governance (SIGA) Committee by the same president.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.