I'm doing God's job, I can't stop being a soothsayer - Kafaba lynching suspect tells court

Sherina Mohammed alias Hajia Filipino

Sherina Mohammed alias Hajia Filipino has told the Bole Magistrate court that she is a priestess and can not stop Gods job when she is freed.



She told the presiding Judge at the Bole Magistrate Court His Worship Prince Andrews Kudjo today 6th August 2020 that she was ordained by God to do that job which is part of her even before she went on a Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and that she has helped many people in terms of sicknesses including blindness.



This was after presiding Judge at the Bole Magistrate Court His Worship Prince Andrews Kudjo asked Hajia Filipino if she will continue to do her job as a soothsayer if the court frees her.



Meanwhile, Hajia Sherina Mohammed has been remanded into Police custody to assist the Police in further investigations surrounding the death of the 90-year-old woman Madam Akua Denteh and will reappear in the Bole Magistrate court on the 20th August 2020 with the 6 other suspects who were earlier brought to the Bole magistrate court.



Madam Mohammed Sherina was arrested at her hideout in Yeji in the Bono East Region by the Salaga Divisional Command and officers from the CID department transported the key suspect Hajia Fatima in handcuffs to Damongo and handed her over to the police in Damongo

