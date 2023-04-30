I'm disappointed in you for exhibiting defiant behaviour - Minister scolds Krobea Asante students

Regional News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Education Minister, Osei Yaw Adu Twum has expressed disappointment in the students of the Krobea Asante Technical/ Vocational School for the recent bad name they made in the media space.



According to the minister, he never expected the students to put up such defiant behaviour to earn them such bad reputation.



He said, there were so many mediums through which the students could have made their voices heard instead of destroying school properties.



"In this era of social media and if you're creative enough you can even get the attention of the media. Every radio, TV station has my contact information. If you want to be heard there is a way for you to get heard and not through violence. And not through the destruction of the reputation of your institution". He said.



The minister who was speaking to the gathering of students as part of his touring activities to some schools and project sites in the Ashanti further indicated that what the students did was a risk that could affect their future in their quest to seek for employment.



"If any company is looking for people to have, and you walk into the office for an interview, and you tell them I went to Krobea and somebody says I went to KTI, if you have the same level of expertise the company will say I don't want trouble, Krobea no.



"So everything you do here has some negative ramifications for you and if it is positive, it also has positive ramifications. So be very careful, I want to put out there for you to know that I was not happy at all. But I know it was everyone of you who did it. I know the vast majority of you didn't want to see that happen at your school. So the few who did it obviously will pay a price for it," he said.



Students of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School recently destroyed properties and cars following a demonstration that took place in the school over alleged failure of the teachers to allow their seniors cheat in final year exams. The action which received lots of condemnation subsequently led to the arrest of some perpetrators with a committee set up to conduct investigations.



The minister who happened to visit the school for the first time after the incident, also urged the students to patronise the free SHS in a very effective way to brighten their future.



"I want you to know that the president of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo introduced free secondary and technical education because he believes in you. He believes you hold the future of this nation, and that if you're equipped and given the opportunity for upward mobility, you create a better future for yourself," he told the students.



The minister who met students and teachers of the Krobea Asante SHS on the second day of his four (4) day tour in the Ashanti region also visited some other schools and project sites on that same day.



Some of the schools he visited include; Juaben SHS, Effiduase SHS, Ahamadiya Girls SHS at Asokore, Tweneboah Kodua SHS, St. Monica's SHS, Amaniampong SHS, Boanim SHS and Krobea Asante SHS. project sites he visited on the day was Lower Secondary STEM project at Juaben.