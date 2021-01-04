General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: 3 News

I’m determined to steer Ghana on path of progress, prosperity – Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he looks forward to delivering on the mandate that Ghanaians have entrusted to him and his government for the next four years, after the 2020 general elections.



The president said, with the help of Ghanaians, he will steer the country back onto the path of progress and prosperity after the nation was hit with the coronavirus pandemic.



Mr Akufo-Addo said these while addressing the nation on Sunday on the measures to combat the COVID-19.



He told the nation that “It has been my responsibility to come to your homes with these updates on twenty-one occasions, and, certainly, it has been an honour and an absolute privilege to have served you as your President these past four years.

“I look forward to delivering on the mandate you have entrusted to me and my Government for the next four years, and, together, we shall defeat COVID, and steer this beloved country of ours back onto the path of progress and prosperity.”



He added “You will recall that, in our quest to help shield you from the effects of the virus, Government took the decision to provide relief to Ghanaians, which included the absorption of electricity and water bills. This relief package ended in December.



“However, with the continuing difficulties occasioned by the pandemic, I want to state that Government intends to continue to support the most vulnerable in our society. Government will, thus, continue to pay the electricity bills for our nation’s one million active lifeline customers for the next three months, i.e. January, February and March.



“Additionally, all one million, five hundred thousand customers of the Ghana Water Company, whose consumption is not more than five cubic metres a month, will not pay any bills for the next three months, i.e. for the months of January, February and March. This relief package will be reviewed at the end of March.



“Fellow Ghanaians, it has been over nine (9) months since we all made adjustments to many aspects of our lives and daily routines. It has not been an easy task, I know. However, we have done so to protect our lives, the lives of our loved ones, and the lives of our heroic health workers who continue to care for those affected by the virus and the sick in general.



“With Ghana set to procure her first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines within the first half of this year, there is light at the end of the tunnel. But, we are not yet out of the woods. So, let us all continue down the path of strict adherence to the protocols. There is nothing beyond us, the Ghanaian people, who were the first in sub-Saharan Africa to gain our freedom from colonial rule. We can do it.”





