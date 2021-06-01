I’m determined to protect lives and properties – Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of his government’s commitment to protecting the lives of citizens.



His comment comes at the back of growing concerns about the insecurity prevailing in the country and increasing reports of crime.



Speaking at the University of Cape Coast during a ceremony to confer an honorary doctorate degree on him, the President disclosed that the country had recorded a decline in crime cases in the first quarter of 2021.



He also mentioned that the government, as part of its commitment to fighting crime, has equipped security agency with the needed infrastructure.



“In as much as a remarkable reduction in the level of crimes will be preferable, government is determined to work with the police service to guarantee the security of persons and protect lives and properties in accordance with the rule of law. That is why in addition to increase substantively the numerical strength of the police service, government has since 2017 procured some 735 additional vehicles including 15 operational buses, a feat unprecedented in the history of the service”



“320 housing units are been constructed at national police training school to reduce their accommodation deficits of their service. Modern communication equipment and fragmentation jackets have been procured and delivered to the service to protect the officers and ensure effective policing” he said



He further added that the crime officers are being given incentives to support their investigation



“The criminal Investigation Department has been equipped with digital forensic laboratory. For the first time in the history of of the department, crime officers are given a monthly allowance to support their investigation,” he stated



Meanwhile, the President has rejected some claims that the government is fond of gagging the press.