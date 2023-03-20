I’m delivering 100% votes for Bawumia in Yendi – Farouk Aliu Mahama promises

Regional News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has promised to deliver 100% votes for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia if he declares to contest for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He disclosed that Members of Parliament(MPs) have an influence on delegates in the constituencies and out of the respect they have for them, they will vote massively to support the Vice President to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.



He was speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com when he made this known.



“I am delivering 100% for Dr. Bawumia and I mean 100%. I know this for sure because the people of Yendi believe in me and I didn’t just win Yendi, I won Yendi with the largest votes in the whole five Northern Regions.



"I won with the highest number of votes in all the Regions of the Northern so that should tell you that I command some level of respect. Also, let’s look at the MPs supporting Bawumia, if every MP is able to convince 50 to 60% of the polling station executives who is going to win the Presidential elections?", he explained.



He is of the view that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia represents the unification of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and an indication that NPP accepts all unlike the perception thrown out there that it’s a party that places some regions over others.