I'm delighted the people of Bosomtwe have reaffirmed their confidence in me - Education minister

Politics of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Minister of Education and MP for the Bosomtwe constituency, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, has expressed joy and gratitude to the constituents for always trusting his good works.



The education minister who filed his nomination forms to seek re-election said he was very delighted that the people of the area have reaffirmed their confidence in him by allowing him to go unopposed.



In a write-up, the minister who is very delighted and passionate about continuing the transformative works he has initiated in the Bosomtwe constituency said the bid would enable him to deliver with excellence.



Read his full write-up below



In my bid to continue the transformative work I have initiated in the Bosomtwe constituency of the Ashanti Region, I officially filed nomination forms to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party.



I am delighted that the people of Bosomtwe, for the second time, have reaffirmed their confidence in me by allowing me to go unopposed. This is a referendum on their trust in my stewardship.



Since 2017 when I became a member of parliament for the constituency, I have enjoyed overwhelming support from my constituents and the constituency executives of our great party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The past 7 years of my leadership have registered monumental feats in every aspect of the life of the good people under whose mandate I serve as a member of parliament. Many young men and women have been given greater opportunities to advance themselves in diverse fields of human endeavours.



I would like to, once more, reaffirm my commitment to continue the journey of progress, development, and inclusive representation for the cherished constituents of Bosomtwe.