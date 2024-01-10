I’m confident of a prosperous Ghana for all before I leave office – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed certainty that Ghana will be in a good state by the time he hands over in 2025.



He promised to build a thriving nation and better the lives of all citizens before his term concludes citinewsroom.com reports,



Addressing attendees at the annual Jubilee House thanksgiving service in Accra, the president affirmed that Ghana is set to experience progress and prosperity within this year.



He said, “At the end of my time in office, as it nears, or be it with one year to go, I am still optimistic and determined, with the support of the Ghanaian people and the guidance of the Almighty God, I am confident that we will achieve our goal of creating a progressive and prosperous Ghana for all.”



“It is a mission that requires not only political understanding but also heavenly inspiration and grace,” he added



In the meantime, President Akufo-Addo has called upon Ghanaians and pertinent stakeholders to collaborate in guaranteeing that the upcoming 2024 elections maintain fairness and transparency.



Emphasizing that functional democracies rely on credible elections worldwide, the President highlighted the need for all citizens to prioritize this as December's general elections draw near.



Addressing the nation on the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, Akufo-Addo advocated for expanded cooperation and stressed the importance of upholding the established rules and regulations governing electoral conduct in the country.



“Democracies are grounded on viable elections, and, this year, like we have done on eight (8) other preceding occasions, we will go to the polls to elect the President and my successor. No true democrat can disregard the importance of elections and the sanctity of the ballot,” he stated.



“It must, thus, be in our collective interest to ensure that the rules and regulations for the conduct of this year’s elections are fair and transparent and that we all develop respect for them, a respect that should not be a function of whether you win or lose,” he added.



He further emphasized that the key to reinforcing the nation's democracy, peace, and stability is through collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to solidify Ghana's democratic foundations.



The president mentioned that, “All stakeholders, that is the Electoral Commission, the political parties and their leaders, the electorate, and citizenry, should work to assure the consolidation of Ghanaian democracy and help us maintain our pride of place on the continent as a model of democracy in Africa.



“At the end of it all, there should be no lingering doubt about the legitimacy of the election, and the winning candidates, on the conclusion of the process, should receive the unalloyed support of all. That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation,” he added.



