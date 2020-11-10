Regional News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

I’m coming back to give you asphalted roads – Mahama to Afram Plains South residents

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Presidential Candidate of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to fix the main road from Ekye Amanfrom in the Afram Plains South to Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains North District when he assumes office in 2021.



He made this promise at a durbar of chiefs and the people of MaameKrobo over the weekend.



Mr. Mahama said the Akufo Addo-led NPP government knows it has not lived up to its mandate of delivering the best to the good people of Ghana so it has now resorted to sod cutting of “Sakawa” Projects which they know they can’t deliver.



He said, “I know they will come here after I’m gone to come to promise you a road network. They will come and cut the sod for the construction of these roads which they didn’t even capture in the budget. When they do, know that it’s just Sakawa, just for your votes”.



The former president further promised to build a district referral hospital to serve the people of Afram Plains South and its surroundings.



He, therefore, pleaded with the residents to vote massively for the NDC to relieve them of their burdens.



Mr. Mahama used the opportunity to introduce the Parliamentary Candidate Joseph Appiah Boateng known as JAB1 to the constituents.



Speaking on Agoo FM, Joseph Appiah Boateng expressed confidence that, a win for the NDC will develop Afram plains south constituency.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.