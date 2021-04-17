I’m building the biggest cold store in Africa – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, the owner of Kencity Group of Companies has disclosed that a cold store that befits the status of biggest in Africa is currently under construction in Accra.



Kennedy Agyapong made the revelation on the ‘Attitude’ show on Net2 where he touched a number of things that occur in the corporate environment.



He stated that, upon completion, the project will overtake a cold store in Angola which is generally regarded as the biggest on the continent.



Presenting receipts of payment made on the project, Kennedy Agyapong said he is willing to provide the location of the company to anyone who doubts his words.



“I’m building the biggest cold store in Africa, not in Ghana but Africa. It’s 31,000-tonne cold store which is the biggest in Africa. There is one in Angola which is 30,000. If you think I’m bragging, I will show you the location. I’m doing a lot of work but want to complete it before I put it in the public domain,” he said.



The Assin Central, for the umpteenth time, mentioned his lack of interest in the presidency, stating that his works are not meant to push any presidential agenda.



He explained that one needs not to be a president to create opportunities and make positive impact on people.



"I want to make a difference in society and I don’t need to be a president to do that. You don’t have to a president to effect changes in people’s life. These are the receipts," he said.



