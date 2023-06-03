I’m better off not being married – NPP's Ellen Ama Daaku

General News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Ellen Ama Daaku, a passionate advocate for women and children's rights, has expressed her belief that she is better off not being married, drawing from her own life experiences.



The former women's organiser aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is divorced advised women to be cautious when choosing a lifetime partner.



During an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show, Ama Daaku shared her perspective on the challenges faced by accomplished women in finding compatible life partners.



She revealed that her personal experience resonates with the notion that high achieving women often encounter difficulties in this regard.



"I'm divorced now, and I believe that I'm better off not being married," Daaku candidly expressed, citing ongoing legal proceedings with her husband due to his irresponsibility.



Drawing from her own journey, Daaku emphasized the importance for women to prioritize their well-being and make informed choices when it comes to partnership



"As a woman, you have to always demand what will make you comfortable, what will make you thrive, and marriage is not the only way to get there," Daaku asserted.



She further emphasized the significance of taking time to choose a suitable partner, urging women to prioritize self-care and consider their own needs before making such life-altering decisions.



