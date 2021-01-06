Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

I’m an aspiring Majority Leader in 8th Parliament – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, is optimistic of being the Majority leader in the 8th Parliament if the NDC wins the Techiman South and Sefwi cases.



He believes his party; the NDC won the Techiman and Sefwi seats and the Electoral Commission must declare the results in their favour to reflect that.



Speaking to Citi News ahead of Parliament’s dissolution at midnight Wednesday, the Tamale South MP said, “I am now an aspiring Majority Leader with Techiman South and the Sefwi to be secured and if that travesty of electoral injustice against the National Democratic Congress is reversed as it should in the interest of justice and peace, we will form a majority.”



The NDC over the weekend also proposed Alban Bagbin as the next Speaker of Parliament just after the NPP submitted Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



This comes after the Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo declared at NDC’s 39th-anniversary celebration of the 31st December Revolution that the party will use legal means to secure the majority in parliament.



He said, “We want to say authoritatively that the NDC believes that we have a majority in Parliament. We will use every legitimate and legal means to define that majority…We will not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people. We will elect the next Speaker of parliament because the voice of the people represents the voice of God.”



But the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has stated that the NDC might lose the Second Deputy Speaker position if they fail to co-operate with the governing party.

