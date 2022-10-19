I'm a 'small man' with a big title – Akufo-Addo boasts

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that while it appears he is a ‘small man’, he occupies a very important position in the country.



He said that being the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces is something he is proud of.



According to him, one of the reasons he is so proud to be Commander-in-Chief is because of the kinds of men and women in the country’s armed forces, who he described as next to none.



“I know all of you have heard of me and I don’t know what your expectations were. Some think that I am six-foot six height but here I am, a small man, but with a very important title: Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, and it’s a title I cherish.



“I cherish it not just because it is part of the title of being president, but I cherish it because of the (sic) women of the security forces and of the armed forces we have here in Ghana. They are second to none on this continent of Africa and I’m very proud to be the Commander-in-Chief of such men and women,” he stated.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made these comments when he met with some security officers at the IDRIS Barracks in the Ashanti Region.



The president is in the region as part of a four-day tour, during which he has cut sod for a number of projects, and commissioned a residential complex for Appeals Court Judges at Nhyiaeso.



The president’s tour will end today, Wednesday, October 19, 2022.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











AE/WA