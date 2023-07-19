'I'm a key member of Bawumia's campaign team' - Nana Akomea declares

Politics of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has declared his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries in November this year.



Ten candidates are vying for the flagbearer position of the party; among them are Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Attorney General and Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey, former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong and a host of others.



The NPP will hold a Special Delegates Congress in August to trim the number of the candidates to five who will contest in the main congress.



The candidates, particularly Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong have been touring the nation to solicit votes from the delegates.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show Tuesday morning, Nana Akomea disclosed he is "a key member of Bawumia campaign team".



He further disclosed that Dr. Bawumia has toured 37 out of the 44 constituencies in the Ashanti Region and will finish his tour tomorrow.



"I don't assume that the Ashanti Region to be Bawumia's stronghold because his contenders are all bigwigs of the party. In fact, I think most of them are Asantes, so I wouldn't have expected Bawumia to have rapturous applause in the Ashanti Region but what I saw there was eye-catching," he testified.



He added it was an overwhelming sight to behold as the Members of Parliament and party's Chairmen endorsed Dr. Bawumia while campaigning in the Region.



To him, the Vice President is the best candidate to break the eight for the NPP.



